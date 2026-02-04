Fresh speculation has added to the excitement around Dhurandhar: The Revenge with reports suggesting that Yami Gautam may feature in a special cameo in the upcoming sequel directed by Aditya Dhar. According to sources quoted by Pinkvilla, the actress has joined the project for a brief but impactful appearance. While the makers have not issued an official confirmation, the development has generated considerable interest among fans. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Teaser Out: Sequel Sparks Mixed Reactions As Fans Say ‘Choona Laga Gaye’ (Watch Video)

Yami Gautam’s Action-Packed Cameo Role

As per the report, Yami Gautam’s role is said to be action-heavy and narratively significant, despite being a cameo. She has reportedly completed nearly five days of shooting. Sources claim that her character plays a crucial role in the storyline and is expected to leave a strong impression on viewers.

Yami Gautam’s Work

Yami Gautam has built a reputation for delivering impactful performances across genres. She has previously portrayed a blind woman seeking justice in Kaabil and an intelligence officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Her recent work in thrillers such as A Thursday, Dasvi and Article 370 has further strengthened her image as a dependable performer in high-stakes narratives. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ to NOT Stream on Netflix Like Part 1? OTT Release Details of Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Film Inside.

About the ‘Dhurandhar’ Franchise

The first Dhurandhar featured a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The film emerged as one of 2025’s biggest box office successes, reportedly crossing the INR 1,000 crore mark worldwide. Ranveer Singh is set to reprise his role as Hamza Ali in the sequel, which promises a darker tone and more intense action. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in Legal Trouble: Mumbai Police Register Case Over Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Film Over Unauthorised Drone Use – Reports.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser Fuels Hype

The teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already gone viral, particularly for its closing dialogue and Ranveer Singh’s rugged new look. Fans have been actively discussing the visuals and speculating about new characters and plot twists. Currently in post-production, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being positioned as one of the most awaited releases of 2026. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, though further updates from the makers are awaited.

