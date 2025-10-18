Selected by Germany's youth as their trendiest slang of the year, the expression "das crazy" beat two other shortlisted favorites, "goonen" and "checkst du."Previously, when Germans wanted to point out how crazy something is, they would naturally use German and say "Das ist verrückt." Young Germans, however, now prefer to say, "Das crazy."

Whether you're surprised, speechless, want to make an ironic comment or simply can't think of a suitable response, "Das crazy" is always a good choice. "Use it when you don't know what to say, don't feel like answering, or just want to politely keep the conversation going," was the official explanation given by the jury.

It's no wonder that the expression may sound like painfully incorrect German to older ears, as the grammatically correct form would be "Das ist crazy." The combination of the German article "das" with the English word for crazy is a humorous and deliberate break with the rules of language. The term originated in meme and internet culture — in chats and on social media platforms, you won't get very far without "Das crazy."

'Das crazy' represents the spirit of the times

"This year's choice once again demonstrates the enduring dominance of the English language and the trend toward brevity," said Nikolas Hoenig, head of marketing at PONS Langenscheidt, the publishing company behind the annual selection. "Das crazy" skillfully represents the spirit of the times, he added, and that is precisely why it was chosen.

The PONS Langenscheidt publishing house has been selecting the Youth Word of the Year since 2008, originally through a jury and, since 2020, through an online vote.

Two million people took part in this year's vote. Anyone could vote, but only words submitted by young people were considered. Offensive, racist or discriminatory terms are not permitted.

Little captures the spirit of the younger generation as vividly as how young people speak, said Patricia Kunth, marketing manager and head of the Youth Word of the Year campaign. "Every year, new terms pop up that surprise us at the publishing house and show how fast language changes."

Even voting habits speak volumes: "Around 88% of visits to the voting page were via smartphones. After all, the language of the youth is born where it is used — on the go, online and in everyday life."

'Goonen' lost narrowly

The Youth Word of the Year was announced on Saturday at the Frankfurt Book Fair. "Das crazy" took first place with 35.7% of the votes, just ahead of "goonen" and "checkst du."

"Goonen" is a slang term for excessive, prolonged self-gratification. In a statement, the Langenscheidt committee said it wanted to be transparent about sexual terms, but also wanted to point out the risks. It warned that excessive masturbation can result in addiction to dopamine, the happiness hormone, and lead to an unhealthy relationship with one's own sexuality.

The term in third place, "checkst du" (Do you check?), is today's youth variation on the question "Do you understand?" It is used at the end of the sentence to make sure that the other person has understood correctly. Not just literally, but also whether the other person can emotionally relate to what is being said.

Also up for vote in 2025 was "Digga(h)" — a word that has long been a staple in young people's vocabulary. This isn't the first time that "Digga" has appeared on the list of favorites. It was previously nominated in 2021, but according to Langenscheidt, it did not win because it was already an established term among the youth. "Digga" is derived from "Dicker" (which can also mean fatso), but is not meant to be derogatory: The term is used in a friendly manner to address a buddy.

In 2024, "aura" won to become the Youth Word of the Year. It is used to refer to a person's charisma and can be used in both a positive and negative sense. Anyone who has "plus 20 Aura" has probably done everything right.

For Langenscheidt, the selection of the Youth Word of the Year is an important opportunity to highlight the evolution of language. It is their goal for younger generations to also feel represented by language.

This article was originally written in German.

