DCW Issues Notice to AIIMS, Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Taking suo-moto cognisance of the reports of suicide attempted by a female resident doctor of AIIMS due to repeated sexual harassment and caste discrimination by the faculty, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notice to the Delhi Police and the AIIMS management.DCW in the notice to AIIMS management and Delhi Police said that it has been reported that she was being harassed by a senior faculty member of AIIMS Centre for Dental Education and Research (CDER). She has stated to have raised the matter before the administration on several occasions in the past, but no action was taken."The Commission has instituted an inquiry into the matter. It is critical that exemplary action is taken against the perpetrators of caste and gender-based violence," the DCW said in the notice.The Commission has asked AIIMS management to provide copies of all complaints received from the victim till date and action taken report on each, details of action taken against the accused faculty member after the said incident was reported, details of steps taken to assist the victim in seeking legal remedies for the aforementioned harassment.If not, please provide reasons for the same. If yes, please provide the report of the committee, detailed action taken report in the matter, says the DCW.The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide the copy of the FIR registered, the detailed status report on the investigation in the matter, whether the accused persons have been arrested.The DCW has sought the information from the AIIMS management and the Delhi Police by April 25.Earlier today, the National Commission for Women (NCW) urged the president of Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS to investigate into the matter of a doctor attempting suicide allegedly due to caste discrimination and sexual harassment.On April 19, the RDA of AIIMS had written to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the 'inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassment of a resident doctor by the AIIMS faculty.' (ANI)

