Meera Chopra Comes Out in Support of Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Battle With Aarti Ravi, Says ‘A Man Should Be Heard Too’ (View Post)

The ongoing matrimonial dispute between Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, has garnered public commentary from the film industry, with actress Meera Chopra openly voicing her support for the actor. Chopra, who is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra, took to social media to defend Ravi Mohan following an emotional press conference he held in Chennai. Her statement has amplified national conversations surrounding the high-profile separation and the public scrutiny facing both parties. When Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi Won Hearts With Their Candid Confessions About Married Life.

Meera Chopra Defends Ravi Mohan Amid His Dramatic Divorce Battle

Meera Chopra shared her perspective on the platform X (formerly Twitter), drawing from her previous experience working alongside Ravi Mohan in the South Indian film industry. In her post, she described him as a kind-hearted individual and cautioned against making immediate assumptions in marital conflicts.

"I know this guy as #jeyamRavi. Knew him quiet well when i was working in south movies," Chopra wrote. "Just read about his divorce. My two cents would be. Man is not the one who is wrong all the time. Iam comimg across lot of women taking advantage of laws which are skewed towards women. A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice."

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Speaks Out in Support of Ravi Mohan

I know this guy as #jeyamRavi. Knew him quiet well when i was working in south movies. Just read about his divorce. My two cents would be. Man is not the one who is wrong all the time. Iam comimg across lot of women taking advantage of laws which are skewed towards women. A man… pic.twitter.com/i7eRxu8VB2 — Meerra Chopraa (@MeerraChopra) May 16, 2026

Chopra's comments focus on the need to hear both sides of a marital dispute, pointing out what she perceives as a social tendency to disproportionately blame men in legal and public forums.

Ravi Mohan Addresses Media in Chennai Press Conference

Chopra’s public support follows a highly charged press interaction held by Ravi Mohan in Chennai, where the actor broke his silence on the mental toll of the ongoing separation. Visibly emotional, the actor announced a complete hiatus from his acting career, stating that he will not sign or release any new cinematic projects until the legal divorce proceedings are fully resolved.

During the press conference, Ravi Mohan alleged that he had endured years of personal humiliation and stated that public perception of his calm demeanour should not be mistaken for weakness. He also addressed the intense cyberbullying directed at him and singer-therapist Keneeshaa Francis, noting that the persistent online scrutiny had deeply affected his mental peace and forced Francis to distance herself from the situation.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravis Matrimonial Dispute

The separation first became public in September 2024 when Ravi Mohan announced his decision to dissolve the marriage. The legal proceedings have since seen a series of public allegations from both sides regarding family interference, emotional distress, and public harassment. Ravi Mohan To Stop Acting, Says, ‘My Films Will Not Release on Screen Until I Get My Divorce’ (Watch Video).

Following a previous directive from the High Court ordering both parties to refrain from sharing defamatory posts on social media, the case remains under active review by the family court while the actor's professional commitments remain on hold.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Meera Chopra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).