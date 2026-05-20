iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max To Be Launched Soon; Check Expected Price in India, US and Other Countries

Apple is expected to maintain a highly competitive edge in the premium smartphone market by holding the line on launch prices for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series - iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Despite a global semiconductor supply crunch driving up the cost of memory components, GF Securities tech analyst Jeff Pu reports that the company plans an "aggressive pricing strategy" for its flagship lineup, scheduled to debut in September 2026. The move aims to put pressure on premium Android competitors, many of whom have already begun raising retail prices to absorb the exploding costs of RAM.

Supply Chain Leverage Defies the Global RAM Crunch

The smartphone industry is currently grappling with a severe memory chip shortage, a reality Apple executives openly acknowledged during a recent quarterly earnings call by projecting "significantly higher memory costs". However, market analysts note that Apple's massive global production scale gives it unprecedented negotiating power over hardware suppliers compared to its competitors. iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Drops Below INR 1,27,000 on Zepto Ahead of iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch.

According to Pu's latest research note, Apple intends to offset the spiked memory bills by trimming manufacturing expenditures in other component areas, including displays and camera sub-assemblies. This internal cost-balancing model is expected to absorb the supply chain shocks completely, allowing the base storage configurations of the iPhone 18 Pro series to hit retail shelves without a price hike.

Hardware Upgrades in iPhone 18 Pro Series

The decision to freeze entry-level pricing comes alongside major rumoured hardware overhauls for the 2026 flagship devices. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro processor built on TSMC's advanced 2nm architecture, alongside a 35 per cent narrower Dynamic Island design enabled by under-display Face ID technology. Industry analysts suggest the static pricing structure serves a dual purpose. By keeping the standard Pro models financially stable, Apple establishes a familiar baseline for consumers while simultaneously creating market headroom for its highly anticipated, premium first-generation foldable device, currently dubbed the "iPhone Fold" or "iPhone Ultra", which is projected to command a price tag exceeding USD 2,000. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max To Be Launched Soon; Check Expected India Price, Camera, Battery and Other Details.

Projected Global Launch Prices of iPhone 18 Series

If current supply chain forecasts hold accurate, the entry-level pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max base models will mirror the previous generation's launch tiers. The projected international pricing breakdown across core commercial territories scales as follows:

Country / Region iPhone 18 Pro (Expected Base) iPhone 18 Pro Max (Expected Base) United States USD 1,099 USD 1,199 United Kingdom Euro 1,099 Euro 1,199 India INR 1,34,900 INR 1,49,900 Canada CAD 1,599 CAD 1,749 United Arab Emirates AED 4,699 AED 5,099

While baseline figures are projected to remain unchanged, market experts warn that Apple may still adjust pricing tiers upward for its higher-capacity storage variants, such as the 512GB and 1TB configurations, to further safeguard its gross profit margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).