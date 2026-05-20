Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of May 20, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, May 20. The high-stakes draw (Dear Spark Wednesday), a staple of the state's legal gaming framework, will begin at 1 PM. Thousands of participants across the region are eagerly awaiting to check their ticket numbers against the officially released government gazette to see if they secured a portion of the multi-tiered prize pool, which features a top payout of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday lottery.

The State Lottery Department hosts verified results across multiple official distribution channels shortly after the live draw of the Dear Spark Wednesday lottery concludes. Participants can access the formal data sheet by downloading the results publication from the official portal at nagalandlotteries.com. The state also disseminates the results via authorised regional distributors and physical print gazettes. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of May 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Winning ticket holders of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery who identify a winning combination on their physical vouchers must complete a structured claim verification process. Winning claims exceeding INR 10,000 require the submission of an official claim form to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. This must be accompanied by the intact physical ticket, valid government-issued identification (such as a PAN card), passport-sized photographs, and verified banking documentation to facilitate direct bank transfers.

The Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery is managed under the strict regulatory oversight of the Nagaland State Lotteries Directorate. Nagaland operates as one of thirteen Indian states legally authorised to conduct government-backed lottery programs under the provisions of the Central Lotteries (Regulation) Act of 1998. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday lottery draw of May 20.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).