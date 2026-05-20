California Wildfire: More Than 17,000 People Under Evacuation Orders As US Wildfire Threatens Homes (Watch Videos)

California, May 20: More than 17,000 people were under evacuation orders in Southern California on Tuesday as a wildfire threatened suburban homes. The wind-driven Sandy Fire was reported Monday in the hills above Simi Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. By Tuesday morning, it had consumed more than two square miles (five square kilometers) of dry brush and destroyed at least one home, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The flames were initially pushed by gusts that topped 30 mph (48 kph), but firefighters were aided by calmer winds overnight, said department spokesperson Andrew Dowd. “We've made a lot of progress against this fire with those improved weather conditions," Dowd said. Crews hoped to make further progress before winds increased again, he said. Raging Wildfires Churn Through Dry Brush in Southern California.

California Wildfire Puts Over 17,000 Residents Under Evacuation Order

Thousands of residents across Southern California were forced to evacuate Tuesday as a fast-moving wildfire spread dangerously close to suburban neighborhoods near Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/zVcasbBHAI — The Rubber Chicken🇨🇦 (@Gunblaze1969) May 20, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire In Simi Valley, California 🚨🔥 A rapidly advancing wildfire is currently scorching Ventura County. The blaze, designated as the Sandy Fire, broke out on Monday close to Sandy Avenue in Simi Valley. Driven by strong wind gusts and parched brush, the… pic.twitter.com/0TqiK5X3IY — The Rubber Chicken🇨🇦 (@Gunblaze1969) May 19, 2026

The fire was 5% contained. The cause is under investigation. Evacuation orders and warnings were still in place for several neighborhoods in Simi Valley, a city of more than 125,000 people that was shrouded in smoke as aircraft made water drops.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling a 23-square-mile (59-square-kilometer) blaze on Santa Rosa Island, off the Southern California coast. The fire destroyed a cabin and an equipment shed and forced the evacuation of 11 National Park Service employees. Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Southern California's Simi Valley.

There was no containment as of Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa, a popular destination for camping and hiking, is home to island foxes, spotted skunks and elephant seals.

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