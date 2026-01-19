At least 21 people have been confirmed dead and more than 70 injured after two high-speed passenger trains collided in a catastrophic accident near Adamuz, in Spain's southern province of Córdoba, on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The incident, which occurred around 19:45 local time (18:45 GMT), saw one train derail and strike another on an adjacent track, leading to a significant emergency operation and the suspension of a vital rail corridor.

The collision involved an Iryo-operated high-speed service traveling from Málaga to Madrid and a Renfe-operated train on the Madrid-Huelva route. Initial reports from Spanish rail operator Adif indicate that the Iryo train derailed at the entrance switches of track 1 near Adamuz, with several carriages encroaching onto the adjacent line. This led to a violent impact with the oncoming Renfe train, causing both to derail, with one reportedly going down an embankment.

Emergency Response and Casualties

Emergency services, including units from the Andalusia region and Spain's Military Emergency Unit, were rapidly deployed to the scene, which was described as difficult to access. Rescuers worked through the night to extract passengers from the mangled wreckage. Regional health minister for Andalusia, Antonio Sanz, expressed concerns that the death toll could rise. Spain Shocker: At Least 30 Injured After Chair Lift Collapses at Ski Resort in Astún (Watch Video).

Of the more than 70 injured, between 25 and 30 individuals are reported to be in serious condition and have been hospitalized across six different medical facilities. Around 100 passengers sustained minor injuries. The two trains were carrying approximately 500 passengers in total, with around 300 on the Málaga-Madrid service and 200 on the Madrid-Huelva route. Among the confirmed fatalities is reportedly the driver of the Madrid-Huelva train. Local residents also assisted in the immediate aftermath, providing blankets and water to victims and helping transfer those with minor injuries to a nearby sports center for first aid.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the derailment and subsequent collision remains unknown, and an official investigation has been launched. Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente stated that it was "really strange" for a derailment to occur on a straight stretch of track, noting that this particular section had been renewed in May. The incident has led to the immediate suspension of all rail services between Madrid and Andalucía, with disruptions expected to continue until at least Tuesday. Rail infrastructure operator Adif has established information points at major stations in Madrid, Málaga, and Huelva, along with a dedicated phone line for relatives of affected passengers. Madrid Cafe Blast: 21 Injured, 3 Critical After Explosion in Spain’s Vallecas District (Watch Video).

National Mourning and Condolences

The tragic accident has deeply impacted Spain. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez conveyed his condolences, calling it "a night of deep pain for our country." King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain also extended their heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured. Iryo, the private rail operator, has expressed profound regret over the incident and confirmed that it has activated all emergency protocols to cooperate fully with authorities.

This incident marks one of the most severe rail accidents in Spain in recent years. The country's deadliest train accident this century occurred in July 2013, when 80 people died after a high-speed train derailed in Santiago de Compostela due to excessive speed. Authorities are committed to a thorough investigation to determine the precise circumstances that led to Sunday's devastating collision.

