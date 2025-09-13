A powerful explosion ripped through a cafe in Madrid’s Vallecas district on Saturday, leaving 21 people injured, including three in serious condition, according to emergency services. The blast occurred around 3 pm local time, shaking the south-central neighbourhood and prompting a swift response from firefighters, police, and medical teams. Authorities cordoned off the area as rescue operations were carried out, with several victims rushed to nearby hospitals. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, officials said. An explosion in a Madrid cafe on Saturday injured 21 people, including three seriously, highlighting urgent safety concerns in public spaces amid rising fears of violence. Pakistan Blast: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Bomb Blast at Cricket Ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Watch Video).

Madrid Cafe Blast

An explosion in a Madrid cafe on Saturday injured 21 people, including three seriously, highlighting urgent safety concerns in public spaces amid rising fears of violence. pic.twitter.com/CcLwgRDurB — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) September 13, 2025

Espagne: au moins 21 personnes ont été blessées, dont trois grièvement, après une explosion dans un café à Madrid pic.twitter.com/ckbfq0EIkg — BFMTV (@BFMTV) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of BFMTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

