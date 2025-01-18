At least 30 people have been injured following a chair lift collapse at the Astún ski resort in Spain's Huesca. Emergency services are actively responding to the scene, with multiple helicopters being deployed to assist and transport the injured. The incident, which occurred on the Canal Roya slope, has led to a mass evacuation of the resort. Some skiers and snowboarders remain stranded, dangling from the chairs of the lift as rescue operations continue. British Man Falls to His Death While Climbing Spain's Tallest Bridge Castilla-La Mancha for Social Media Content.

30 Injured After Chair Lift Collapses at Spanish Ski Resort

BREAKING: At least 30 people have been injured after a chair lift collapsed at a Spanish ski resort in Astún. Emergency services, including a helicopter, are on site to treat and transport the injured.pic.twitter.com/AF8dMfDWik — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) January 18, 2025

Spanish Ski Resort Leaves 30 Injured

Decenas de heridos, varios de ellos graves, tras caer un telesilla en Astún, Canal Roya. Enviamos toda nuestra fuerza a las personas afectadas y a sus familias, al personal de la estación y a los servicios de emergencia desplazados. pic.twitter.com/W5pc3Muu5c — Jorge Pueyo (@jorge_pueyo95) January 18, 2025

