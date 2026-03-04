Mumbai, March 4: In a landmark judgment reinforcing constitutional protections for the deceased, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has ruled that the fundamental right to dignity under Article 21 extends beyond death. The court ordered the exhumation of a Muslim man's remains, which had been mistakenly buried in a Hindu cremation ground, so that his family could perform final rites according to his religious faith. The Division Bench, comprising Justices Anil S. Kilor and Raj D. Wakode, set aside previous administrative orders that had denied the family’s request.

The court held that refusing to hand over the mortal remains for religious ceremonies amounted to an infringement of Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India. Bombay High Court Rebukes BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Over Court Staff Election Requisition for Civic Polls in Mumbai.

Background: A Tragic Case of Mistaken Identity

The case pertains to Sajid Khan Munawwar Khan, a resident of Malegaon who traveled to Nagpur on January 25, 2026, to attend the Urs of Tajuddin Baba. He went missing the following day. Tragically, Sajid died in a train accident near Butibori on January 28, but because his identity could not be immediately established, the police treated the body as unidentified.

Following standard procedure for unclaimed remains, the authorities buried the body at Mokshadham Ghat, a Hindu cremation ground in Nagpur. When the deceased’s brother, Javid Khan, eventually tracked down the case through police records and identified his brother via photographs, he petitioned local authorities for exhumation.

The Legal Dispute and Judicial Findings

Initial requests for exhumation were rejected by the Tahsildar and the Sub-Divisional Officer of Nagpur Rural in February 2026. These authorities provided "cryptic" refusals and directed the family to seek a court order, leading the petitioner to file a writ petition under Article 226. In its analysis, the High Court emphasized that the "right to life" includes the right to a dignified burial or cremation. The Bench noted:

Identification: The identity of the deceased was clearly established by the brother.

The identity of the deceased was clearly established by the brother. Lack of Rivals: There were no rival claimants to the body.

There were no rival claimants to the body. No Statutory Bar: There is no law prohibiting exhumation for the purpose of religious rites under lawful supervision.

"The dignity of a dead body must be maintained and proper last rites ensured," the Bench observed, citing the Supreme Court’s precedent in Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan v. Union of India.

Constitutional Significance of the Case

The ruling clarifies that administrative authorities cannot issue "non-speaking" orders when fundamental rights are at stake. By linking Article 21 (Right to Dignity) with Article 25 (Freedom of Religion), the court reaffirmed that the State must respect the religious customs of a deceased person and their family. The court noted that since the post-mortem formalities were already complete, there was no investigative reason to keep the body in its current location. HC on Indian Citizenship: Aadhaar, PAN Card or Voter ID Alone Do Not Make Indian Citizen, Says Bombay High Court.

Final Directives by Bombay High Court

The High Court has directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and local police to conduct the exhumation at Mokshadham Ghat under strict supervision to ensure compliance with statutory health and safety procedures. Once exhumed, the mortal remains are to be handed over to Javid Khan for a formal burial at the Kabristan in Bada Tajbagh, in accordance with Islamic customs. The judgment serves as a vital reminder to administrative bodies that constitutional morality remains central even after an individual’s demise.

