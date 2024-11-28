New Delhi, November 28: After an explosion at Delhi's Prashant Vihar, the investigative agencies are looking for the motive behind the incident, whether it was done to give a message or signal. This is the second blast incident that occurred in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi. The first one happened in October near a CRPF school. Sources indicate that the suspect chose a time to minimise harm to human life. However, one person sustained minor injuries in the blast.

The investigating agencies have also recovered a white powder from the site. Sources added that it has been sent for analysis. "Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and National Security Guard (NSG) have collected particles from the blast site. After the investigation, the exact composition of the chemicals will be determined. It will also be examined whether this white powder is the same as the one used in the previous blast or something different," the sources said. Delhi Blast: 1 Injured in Explosion Near PVR Multiplex Cinema in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar, Bomb Disposal Squad, Police Teams Begin Probe (Watch Video).

Earlier, talking exclusively to ANI, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar Tyagi said that as of now there is no suspect. "One person sustained minor injuries. Police teams and other specialised staff - special cell, forensics and other units are at the spot. The cause of the explosion is being ascertained...As of now, there is no suspect...The person with minor injuries was discharged after treatment," he said.

The National Security Guards (NSG) has set up a counter of the Bomb Disposal Unit on the spot. According to the sources, Delhi Police has seized more than 10 DVRs near the spot and it is scanning the CCTV of the nearby areas. The sources also mentioned that the suspect used a garbage area to place explosives. The police have not found any kind of particles yet, though white powder residue was there near the spot. Delhi Blast: Explosion Near PVR in Prashant Vihar, Says Fire Service (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, speaking on security measures in the wake of the explosion at Delhi's Prashant Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Apoorva Gupta said, "Staff was already deployed at various locations. Checkings were being done under GRAP-4. Besides this, in all market areas and areas with heavy footfall, staff has been deployed immediately. Through visual checks and a bomb detection team, we are sanitising the areas. In areas with a heavy public presence, we have sensitised and alerted market associations and RWAs...We are making an effort to have as many security checks as we can and rule out such incidents."

