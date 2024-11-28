New Delhi, November 28: The Delhi Fire Service on Thursday said there was a blast near a PVR in Prashant Vihar area.

"We received a call regarding blast in Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 am. We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following rest of the details," he said. Delhi Blast: Explosion Reported Near PVR Cinema in Prashant Vihar, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Fire Tenders Present at Spot

VIDEO | Explosion reported in Prashant Vihar area of #Delhi. Fire tenders reach the spot. More details awaited.
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2024

Further details awaited.