Delhi Cop Dies After Feeling Sick, COVID-19 Sample Positive

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): A Delhi Police constable who was brought dead to RML hospital on May 5, has been found positive for coronavirus in the report of his sample that came on Wednesday, Delhi Police said.The deceased was posted in North West Delhi's Bharat Nagar police station. Police officials said he got sick last night and felt uneasy."Yesterday he felt sick and was examined by a doctor in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. He was given medication and also tested for COVID-19. The report was awaited," said Delhi Police.Police said he was sent to RML Hospital in the evening where he was reported brought dead. The post mortem is yet to be conducted. The constable is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old son. (ANI)

