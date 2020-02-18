Delhi: AAP Govt to Enrol 17,000 Entrepreneurs for Classroom Interactions in Public Schools, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 18: The Delhi government will enrol 17,000 entrepreneurs to develop entrepreneurial culture among students in government schools and enable them to think out of the box, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Sisodia held a review meeting of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum at the Delhi Secretariat.

"The minister directed the team to engage 17,000 entrepreneurs for classroom interactions with students on EMC. Last year, 4,000 entrepreneurs had interacted with 3,10,309 students and discussed their journey as entrepreneurs," an official statement said. With the intent to build the entrepreneurship skills through live project, the Delhi government plans to give seed money to the students of classes 11 and 12. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet Ministers Including Manish Sisodia Take Charge of Offices.

"For a holistic exposure to the entrepreneurial set up, it is essential to get our students involved in field projects. We are planning to roll out the field projects in April 2020 and July 2020 for classes 12 and 11 respectively," Sisodia said.

He said the Delhi government will give out seed money of Rs 1,000 to each student for their field project. They will be involved in entrepreneurial activities which will enable them to 'think-out-of-the box' and take on a solution-centric approach.

The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) was kick-started in 2019-20 to instil entrepreneurial mindsets in students of the Delhi government schools. The EMC has been developed by SCERT Delhi with the help of teachers and NGOs and it focuses on providing real life experiences to students.

