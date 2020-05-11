Delhi Police Modifies Its Vehicles to Transport COVID-19 Positive Personnel

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the force, the Delhi Police on Monday modified six of its vehicles to transport personnel either infected with or suspected of having COVID-19 to hospitals or quarantine centres, officials said.

According to police, the drivers of the special vehicles will be provided with Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits as a precautionary measure.

On the inside of the cars, a barrier has been installed to segregate the driver from those sitting behind to maintain social distancing norms, they said.

The Delhi Police have also tied up with hospitals asking them to set up extra beds for its personnel, they said.

More than 100 Delhi Police personnel have so far tested positive for COVID-19. Out of them, 35 have recovered and resumed duties while a constable died due to the virus last week.

