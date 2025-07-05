New Delhi, July 5: Four AC mechanics were found dead in their sleep, allegedly due to suffocation from inhaling toxic fumes, possibly from leakage of chemicals used in AC servicing, inside their home in the Dakshinpuri area of south Delhi, police said on Saturday. The incident came to light when Zishan, a cousin of two of the victims, contacted the police because his brother was not answering his phone calls. A police team promptly arrived at the house, which was allegedly locked from the inside. Upon entering, they discovered the four men unconscious on the first floor of the 25-square-yard residence.

All four were rushed to the Dr. Ambedkar Hospital and were later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. "While three of them were declared dead initially, the fourth man, identified as Hasib, succumbed to his condition during treatment," a senior police officer said. The deceased were identified as Imran alias Salman (30), Mohsin (20), Hasib and Kapil alias Ankit Rastogi (18); all were originally from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 4 Children Die of Suffocation After Being Trapped Inside Locked Car in Vizianagaram.

On Saturday, the police received an emergency call at the Ambedkar Nagar Station at 11 am. After finding the house locked from the inside, officers had to force their way in with assistance from locals and the caller. "The room was found poorly ventilated and packed with items, suggesting that the men might have died due to suffocation or poisoning from the gas leakage from their AC gas filling cylinder, but the exact cause will be known after autopsy," the officer added.

Investigators noted that the one-room house served as both a living space and an informal workshop, filled with AC parts, tools, and repair kits, leaving minimal space for movement. Allegedly, there were no signs of forced entry, struggle, or injuries on the bodies. A senior officer involved in the probe stated that a forensic team examined the site, and samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The families of the deceased told the police that the men were under financial strain and had come to Delhi seeking better opportunities. The youngest victim, Kapil, had lost his father and was working to support his family, while Hasib was also trying to gather funds for his family. Guna: 5 Youth Die From Poisonous Gas Inhalation While Saving Calf Trapped in Well in Madhya Pradesh, 1 Escapes Safely (Watch Video).

"They sometimes skipped meals to send more money home. Summer was their only time to earn," a relative shared. The four men took on various repair assignments through local contractors and online service platforms. Neighbours described them to the police as quiet, hardworking individuals who mostly stayed indoors and worked late hours. Senior officers from the South district police are monitoring the investigation being carried out under the supervision of ACP Ambedkar Nagar. The FSL report and postmortem findings are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police have launched a further investigation into the matter.

