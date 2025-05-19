Vizianagaram, May 19: Four children lost their lives after getting trapped inside a locked car in Dwarapudi village of Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the children had gone out to play on Sunday morning. Despite a search by their parents throughout the day, they could not be found. It was later discovered that the children had playfully entered a car parked near the women's community office in the village and accidentally locked the door. Due to a lack of air inside the vehicle, the children suffocated. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 4 Children Die of Suffocation After Being Trapped in Locked Car in Vijayanagaram.

The deceased have been identified as Uday (8), son of Mangi Buchibabu and Bhavani; Charumati (8) and Charishma (6), daughters of Burlu Anand and Uma; and Manaswini, daughter of Kandi Suresh and Aruna. Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas stated that the incident in the district was unfortunate. He explained that the children were playing during a marriage gathering, and out of five children playing, four entered an unlocked car and became trapped inside and suffocated to death. Gaya Shocker: 3 Men Die From Poisonous Gas Suffocation While Cleaning Well in Bihar’s Cahksev Village.

He assured that the government would take up the issue and provide support to the affected families. He also urged parents to take extra care of their children and closely monitor them to prevent such incidents from happening again. Further updates on the incident are awaited.

