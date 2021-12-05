Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy shooting for Kanu Behl's directorial 'Despatch' in Mumbai. On Sunday, Manoj took to Instagram and shared a few BTS pictures from the shoot. In the images, Manoj can be seen sporting a nerd look. Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee Debuted in a Television Film 30 Years Back! Did You Know That?

"Shooting for RSVP & Kanu Behal ! Always enjoyed shooting in mumbai city & exploring it !!! Everyday is filled with drama & humour," he wrote. Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS pictures.

Check Out Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram Post Below:

"Can't wait for this film," a social media user commented. "Another masterpiece in making," another one wrote. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's production house, 'Despatch' is touted as an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.

