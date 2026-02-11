Nearly two decades after the original film became a cult comedy classic, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed a significant casting shake-up for the upcoming sequel, Bhagam Bhag 2. While the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Rawal defined the 2006 hit, the sequel will move forward without Govinda. Govinda To Make Major Announcement Once He Finds the Right Script, Reveals His Manager.

Is Govinda Not Part of ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’?

In a recent exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal confirmed that acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee has been cast to fill the void left by Govinda. The news marks a major shift for the franchise as it prepares to bring its signature brand of chaotic humor back to the big screen.

Rumors regarding Govinda’s absence have circulated for weeks, but Rawal’s recent comments provide the first definitive confirmation from within the cast. Despite the change, Rawal admitted he was not privy to the specific reasons behind the decision. "I have genuinely no idea [why he isn't part of the film]," Rawal stated during the interview. "However, we’ll miss Govinda."

The veteran actor noted that while the original chemistry will be missed, the introduction of Manoj Bajpayee alongside Akshay Kumar creates an intriguing new dynamic. Rawal described the pairing of Kumar and Bajpayee as a "different and unique combination" that he believes will bring a fresh energy to the comedy.

New Faces and Double Trouble

The sequel is set to be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for the Dream Girl franchise, taking over the reins from the original director, Priyadarshan. Alongside the new lead trio, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has been cast as the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar.

Adding to the anticipation, Paresh Rawal revealed that he will be portraying a double role in the sequel. "I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!" (It will be fun; there will be chaos!) Rawal said, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. The actor has a celebrated history with multiple roles, most notably in the 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna.

When Is ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ Releasing?

Bhagam Bhag 2 is reportedly centered on a fresh narrative involving mistaken identities and escalating chaos, staying true to the spirit of the 2006 original. Govinda Slams Karan Johar Over ‘Govinda Naam Mera’; Claims Film Exploits Marital Allegations and Threatens ‘Rajinikanth Treatment’ (Watch Video).

Filming is scheduled to begin next month in Mumbai. Fans of the duo can expect to see plenty of Rawal and Kumar in the coming years; the pair is also slated to appear together in Bhooth Bangla (April 2026) and Welcome To The Jungle (June 2026), with Bhagam Bhag 2 currently eyeing a 2027 release.

