French President Emmanuel Macron met with several prominent Bollywood figures on Tuesday(February 17) as part of his three-day official visit to India. The cultural exchange was held in the country's financial capital, Mumbai. Macron highlighted the intersection of diplomacy and art during his visit to Mumbai, sharing a dedicated post on social media to commemorate his meeting with Bollywood’s leading figures. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai for High-Level Talks on Strategic Partnership (Watch Video).

Emmanuel Macron Meets 'Legends of Indian Cinema'

Taking to his official Instagram account, Emmanuel Macron shared a series of photos from a cinema-themed lunch held on February 17, 2026. The images captured him in candid conversation with actors Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Shabana Azmi, alongside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and composer Ricky Kej.

In his caption, written in both French and English, Macron emphasised the unique role of cinema in bridging the two nations, "Alongside some legends of Indian cinema Culture brings us together"

Emmanuel Macron Meets Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Azmi and Other Bollywood Celebs in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Macron (@emmanuelmacron)

Strengthening Creative Ties

The cultural engagement follows the recent announcement of 2026 as the "India-France Year of Innovation." This initiative, which includes a heavy focus on cultural commemoration, aims to foster joint ventures in creative fields.

France has long been a significant partner for Indian filmmakers, with many Indian productions utilising French locations and technical expertise. Industry experts suggest this high-level meeting could pave the way for more formal co-production agreements and exchange programs for artists and technicians between the two nations.

Wider Diplomatic Agenda

President Macron’s visit to Mumbai began with a series of high-profile activities, including a morning jog along Marine Drive and a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in India To Deepen Strategic Ties, Launch Year of Innovation With PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

The visit is not limited to cultural exchange; it carries significant weight in defence and technology. Following his engagements in Mumbai, which included bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President is scheduled to travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit. Discussions are also expected to advance a major defence deal involving the procurement of Rafale fighter jets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Emmanuel Macron). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).