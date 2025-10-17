International singer and actress Mary Millben is marking five years since her virtual performance of the Hindu hymn "Om Jai Jagdish Hare" first aired during Diwali in 2020. To celebrate the occasion, the performance is being re-released on October 20 across all her social media platforms. Mary Millben Releases a Beautiful Rendition of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' to Extend Diwali 2020 Greetings Virtually (Watch Video of The American Singer).

According to a press release, the singer shared that the performance will be re-aired at a time when the world needs light and hope. Her statement read: "It brings me great joy to re-air this special performance at a time when our world is experiencing a true battle of light vs darkness and good vs evil. Inside all of us is a light the world needs to see and feel. We can all be bearers of light - spreading joy and love, inspiring hope and peace."

Light over darkness, good vs evil, may God’s Spirit illuminate us all this Diwali season! Marking its 5th anniversary, experience Mary’s moving rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’. Full performance re-airing tomorrow, October 20th on all social media platforms. Happy #Diwali! pic.twitter.com/ICnDdhCaMn — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) October 19, 2025

The performance, originally released in November 2020, reached millions of viewers worldwide. Millben shared that the song holds deep personal and spiritual meaning for her. "As a daughter of retired ministers, my singing roots originated in the African American church, and this upbringing shaped my faith. As a Christian woman, faith and worship of God are the foundation of my life. As an advocate for religious freedom, I appreciate the diverse ways people worship across the world. 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare,' a beautiful Hindu hymn commonly sung during Diwali and in Indian households across the world, is a song of worship and celebration. This hymn continues to move me and deepen my love for Indian culture. My mother (Mataji) Reverend Althea Millben was the first one to encourage me to consider recording and performing this song back in 2020," Millben shared, as per the press note.

Millben, who once served as a White House appointee under former US President George W. Bush, has performed for five consecutive American presidents and world leaders. She has also represented the US as a cultural ambassador, using music to promote understanding between nations.

Earlier this year, she performed the US national anthem at the T20 World Cup match between India and the United States in New York. She also sang for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2023 state visit to Washington, DC, and was featured at India's 75th Independence Day celebrations in 2022, becoming the first American and African American artist invited for the occasion. The 2020 performance of "Om Jai Jagdish Hare" was filmed in Sedona, Arizona, in collaboration with several artists and organisations.