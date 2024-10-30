Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated from October 18 (Dhanteras) to October 23 (Bhaidooj) in 2025. It is the time for families to decorate homes, prepare savouries and sweets, and perform Laxmi Puja. The Diwali festival celebrates good over evil and marks Lord Rama and Goddess Sita’s return to Ayodhya from their 14-year exile and after victory over the demon king Ravana. Diwali is also a time for entrepreneurs and businessmen to begin a new year. To celebrate such a joyous and auspicious occasion, Diwali parties are a norm in India, with friends coming together for delicious homemade dinner, and a night of dance, laughter, card games, poker, and fun. And a Diwali party is not complete without a Bollywood songs playlist! For Diwali 2025, we have curated a list of 21 Bollywood dance party numbers for you to play on the loop – hit tracks, from the recent "Laal Pari", "Badli See Hawa Hai", "Aavan Jaavan", "Aaj Ki Raat", "Uyi Amma", and "Tauba Tauba" to the ever-favourite "Kala Chashma", "Zingaat", "Chikini Chameli" and "Gallan Goodiyaan", and even Sanju Rathod's "Shaky", which is not yet part of a Bollywood film, but stars actress Isha Malviya and was even performed at Filmfare Awards 2025. Here’s a list of Top 21 popular Bollywood songs to make your 2025 Diwali bash special! Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Thamma’, Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’, Dhruv Vikram’s ‘Bison’ and More – Check Out All Indian Movies Releasing in Theatres.

Bollywood Songs for Diwali 2025 Dance Party

This is a list of Bollywood's best party numbers from 2025 and the past few years. Most songs are owned by the stars who have showcased exceptional dancing skills, be it Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kartik Aryan, Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Shraddha Kapoor, and even the newcomers like Rasha Thadani, Lakshya Lalwani and Sahher Bambba, to their respective chartbusting songs. Many of these Hindi dance songs have a distinctive hook step, which makes them even more special. Take a look and groove along! Diwali 2025 OTT Releases: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah’, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’, Karan Johar’s ‘Pitch To Get Rich’ and More – Movies and Shows To Stream With Your Family This Festive Season!

1. 'Badli See Hawa Hai' From 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' (2025) - Watch Video:

2. 'Laal Pari' From 'Housefull 5' (2025) - Watch Video:

3. 'Uyi Amma' From 'Azaad' (2025) - Watch Video:

4. 'Aavan Jaavan' From 'War 2' - Watch Video:

5. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' (Title Track - 2024) - Watch Video:

6. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' (Title Track - 2024) - Watch Video:

7. 'Tauba Tauba' From 'Bad Newz' (2024) - Watch Video:

8. 'Kala Chashma' From 'Baar Baar Dekho' (2018) - Watch Video:

9. 'Aayi Nai' From 'Stree 2' (2024) - Watch Video:

10. ‘What Jhumka’ From ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023) - Watch Video:

11. 'Mere Mehboob' From 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' (2024) - Watch Video:

12. 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' From 'Bad Newz' (2024) - Watch Video:

13. ‘Ishq Mitaye' From ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ (2024) - Watch Video:

14. 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' From 'Khoobsurat' (2014) - Watch Video:

15. ‘Aaj Ki Raat' From 'Stree 2' (2024) - Watch Video:

16. 'Zingaat' From 'Dhadak' (2018) - Watch Video:

17. 'Balam Pichkari' From 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2024) - Watch Video:

18. 'Badtameez Dil' From 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013) - Watch Video:

19. 'Gallan Goodiyaan' From 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015) - Watch Video:

20. 'Chikni Chameli' From 'Agneepath' (2012) - Watch Video:

21. 'Shaky' by Sanju Rathod Featuring Isha Malviya and G-Spark - Watch Video:

Bonus: Diwali Party Songs Video - Bollywood Beats Jukebox

Dance to these hook steps and make your Diwali guests swing to them, too! Put on these songs on your Diwali 2025 party playlist and watch your guests have the best time this festival. Happy Diwali 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2024 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).