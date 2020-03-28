Don't Leave, State Will Help You: Maha CM to Migrant Workers

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked migrant workers not to leave the state.

Thousands of migrant labourers are trying to return home by any means they can find ever since lockdown was imposed across the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Thackeray, in a televised address, assured migrant labourers that the state government will take care of their food and accomodation needs as well as their well-being.

"Stay at your place of work, do not leave the state," he said.

"If needed, the workers should approach the tehsildar, district collector or local self-government bodies for help," the chief minister said.

