DPIIT Recognized 27,916 Startups Till Feb 1 This Year, Centre Informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognized 27,916 startups, as on February 1, 2020, Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Friday."In the state of Rajasthan, 800 startups have been recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as on February 1st, 2020," Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)