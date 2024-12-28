New Delhi, December 28: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday condemned the "politics" over the memorial and last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. She also urged the Central government to respects the sentiments of Singh's family and the Sikh community. "The Central Government should arrange for the last rites of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the first Sikh Prime Minister of the country, to be performed there and a memorial etc. should be built in his honour at the place where his family wishes," Mayawati said in a post on X.

"That is, it is not right to do any politics for this and in these matters, it would be appropriate if the Central Government respects the sentiments of their family and the Sikh community," she added. Her remarks came amid the Congress and the BJP spar over the issue. Congress demanded a funeral in a place where a memorial to Singh could be built. However, the Centre said the former Prime Minister would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours at the Nigam Bodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday. The Centre also said land for a memorial would be earmarked in the next few days. But it would not be the place where the funeral took place. Dr Manmohan Singh Funeral: Former Prime Minister’s Mortal Remains Reach Nighambodh Ghat for Last Rites (Watch Videos).

The Congress called it a "deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India." "Earlier this morning, the Congress President had written to the Prime Minister, suggesting that the cremation of the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, take place at a location where a memorial could be built to honour his legacy. The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, the record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades. This is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh," Jairam Ramesh posted on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said it was Congress' history that they never respected any leader outside the Gandhi family. "At least today, in this hour of grief, politics should be avoided," he said, adding that the Modi government has respected all leaders irrespective of the party affiliation by giving Bharat Ratna to former Prime Ministers PV Narsimha Rao, Madan Mohan Malviya and former President Pranab Mukherjee. ‘A True Statesman and Dedicated Public Servant,’ Says US President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"It is saddening that the Congress party, which never respected Dr Manmohan Singh in their lifetime, today even after his death, they are seen doing politics. I want to remind the country that Dr Manmohan Singh was the first Prime Minister of the country outside the Nehru Gandhi family who held the post of Prime Minister for 10 years. It has been Congress' history that they have never respected any leader outside the Gandhi family - from Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri to PV Narsimha Rao. At least today, in this hour of grief, politics should be avoided. As far as our government is concerned, the Modi government has given respect to all the leaders by rising above party feelings. We have given Bharat Ratna to three Congress leaders including Narsimha Rao, Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Pranab Mukherjee," Trivedi told ANI.

