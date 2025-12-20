Patna, December 20: Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the hijab-related controversy, saying the incident was inappropriate and stressing that women must be treated with respect. Interacting with mediapersons at Patna Airport, Tharoor referred to a viral video involving the Chief Minister and said: “A video has surfaced in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is accused of trying to pull a woman’s hijab. I want to say that all women should be respected, and this incident was not right.” Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan sought to play down the controversy, terming it unfortunate.

“This is not a controversy at all. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is like a father figure, and this controversy is unfortunate,” the Governor said. The issue surfaced after a video from an appointment letter distribution ceremony for AYUSH doctors held on December 15 went viral on social media. The video allegedly shows the Chief Minister asking a woman doctor, Dr. Nusrat Parveen, to remove her hijab before receiving her appointment letter and then pulling it off himself. The footage was widely circulated by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and soon turned into a political flashpoint. ‘Regrettable and Unfortunate’: BSP Chief Mayawati Advises Nitish Kumar to ‘Express Regret’ Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman Doctor’s Hijab.

Opposition parties raised objections, and the controversy triggered debates not only in Bihar but also in Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and even across the border in Pakistan. Clarifying his remarks, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said he was not defending the Chief Minister but emphasised that Nitish Kumar considers everyone as his daughter. The Governor also appealed to Dr. Nusrat Parveen to report for duty and urged political parties not to politicise the issue. Meanwhile, Dr. Nusrat Parveen did not report for duty on Saturday. Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy: PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Files Police Complaint Against Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman’s Hijab.

Dr. Vijay Kumar, in-charge of Sabalpur Primary Health Centre (PHC), Patna Sadar, said that five to six doctors joined duty in the morning. “The appointment letters of those who joined had already arrived from the Civil Surgeon’s office. Dr. Nusrat Parveen’s name is on the list, but her appointment letter has not arrived yet. I do not know whether she will join or not,” Dr. Kumar said.

