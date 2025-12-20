Lucknow, December 20: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to apologise over an incident in which he allegedly attempted to remove the hijab of a Muslim woman during a public function earlier this week. A debate erupted after a video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly attempting to remove a woman's hijab during a public event went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from students, college authorities and political leaders across the country.

In a post on X, Mayawati expressed concern that the issue, rather than being resolved promptly, had escalated into a major controversy due to statements by ministers and others. She described this development as unfortunate and regrettable. Referring to the event in which appointment letters were distributed to doctors, she said the matter should have been handled sensitively, especially given its implications for women's safety and dignity. Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy: PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Files Police Complaint Against Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman’s Hijab.

"Instead of being resolved, the incident at the public event for the distribution of appointment letters to doctors by Bihar's Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar--where a Muslim woman doctor was asked to remove her hijab (face veil)--has escalated into a controversy, particularly due to statements from ministers and others, and this is deeply regrettable and unfortunate," Mayawati wrote on 'X'. The BSP chief added that the Chief Minister should view the incident in its proper context, express regret, and take steps to resolve the growing controversy, noting that similar incidents have been reported elsewhere and require careful and respectful handling.

"While, at first glance, this matter being linked to women's safety and dignity should have been settled by now through direct intervention by the honorable Chief Minister--especially when similar incidents are being reported in various places--it would be advisable for the honorable Chief Minister to view this event in its proper context, express regret for it, and make efforts to end this increasingly bitter controversy right here," she added. Bihar Hijab Controversy: Dr Nusrat Parveen, Whose Hijab Was Pulled by Nitish Kumar During a Ceremony, to Join Duty Tomorrow.

The Muslim woman doctor is expected to join duty on December 20, and her family denies any resentment towards the Chief Minister, saying the issue is being blown out of proportion. The college administration was seen defending the Chief Minister. Professor (Dr.) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal of Government Tibbi College & Hospital (GTCH), said that the incident was being "misrepresented".