‘Drishyam 3’ Censor Update: Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Receives U/A 13+ Ahead of May 21 Theatrical Release

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The third instalment in Mohanlal starrer Drishyam has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with U/A 13+ certificate ahead of its theatrical release on May 21. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohanlal shared the announcement of the film's certification on Thursday. The actor has also shared the poster from the movie. ‘Drishyam 3’: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty Returns for Thriller’s Final Chapter - All You Need To Know.

"Drishyam 3 censored with U/A 13+ certificate. In Cinemas Worldwide from May 21, 2026," wrote Mohanlal. The much-awaited teaser of Drishyam 3 was recently unveiled by the makers, teasing audiences with a darker narrative as Mohanlal's Georgekutty delves into his past choices amid fears of being watched.

Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Censored U/A 13+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

The one-minute-50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal's voiceover as he speaks about leading a simple life with his family, when "an unwanted guest invaded the family, with the power to destroy them." As the teaser unfolds, Georgekutty reflects on the challenges of his life and admits to his actions to protect his family.

With an underlying fear of being watched, the teaser shifts to suggest larger plans unfolding. It also shows glimpses of Georgekutty's family members, including his wife and daughters. The shooting of the film began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event.

In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals. The Drishyam series follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films received huge praise for their gripping story and unexpected twists. ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reactions: Netizens Can’t Wait for Mohanlal’s Georgekutty To Return, Call It ‘Third Arrival of a Fourth Grader’.

The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021. The success of Drishyam also led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.