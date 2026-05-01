Squirrel Terror at Mohanlal Sukhadia University: ‘Sneaky’ Attacker Bites 18, Students Too Scared To Walk on Campus in Udaipur (Watch Video)

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Panic has gripped Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur after a rogue squirrel allegedly bit more than 18 people over the past month, turning a quiet campus into a zone of fear. Most attacks have been reported around the Arts College, especially near the Departments of Psychology and Women’s Studies, where students now hesitate to even pass by. The situation escalated on April 22 when the animal reportedly targeted two research scholars, intensifying concern among staff and students alike.

According to Associate Dean Naveen Nandwana, attempts by the Animal Aid team to safely capture the squirrel have so far failed. Authorities are now planning to involve wildlife experts to trap and relocate the animal to a safer habitat. Snake Catcher Dies of Snakebite on Camera, Viral Video Shows Man Lying Motionless.

Squirrel Leaves 18 Injured at Mohanlal Sukhadia University

This is squirrel who has bitten around 20 humans ! In the last 1 month, a squirrel has attacked more than 18 people at the Arts College of Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Surprisingly, rescuers could not catch the squirrel. Everyone seemed troubled by the… pic.twitter.com/1KKGuh0BHY — Ajay Joe (@joedelhi) May 1, 2026

What makes the situation particularly alarming is the squirrel’s unusual and aggressive behaviour. Witnesses say it hides behind curtains and suddenly lunges at passersby, making it unpredictable and difficult to avoid.

The ongoing incidents have begun disrupting academic routines, with some students skipping classes altogether out of fear. Experts believe extreme heat and possible food scarcity may be driving the animal’s aggression, as high temperatures can cause stress and disorientation in smaller wildlife. ‘AC, Washing Machine, 3-Time Chai’: African Student’s Hindi Speech at AMU Draws Huge Cheers, Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, those injured have been given tetanus shots as a precaution, and officials have assured that renewed efforts are underway to bring the situation under control soon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).