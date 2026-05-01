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‘Patriot’ X Review: Netizens Laud Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Performances in Spy Actioner, Call Big M Reunion a ‘Historic Cinematic Event’

The historic reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty in the spy thriller 'Patriot' has dominated social media, with fans on social media praising the film’s grounded performances and high-stakes narrative. While some noted a slower pace in the first half, the ensemble cast and technical craftsmanship have carried the film throughout.

By Aayush Shetty | Published: May 01, 2026 12:27 PM IST
‘Patriot’ X Review: Netizens Laud Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Performances in Spy Actioner, Call Big M Reunion a ‘Historic Cinematic Event’
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TruLY Score by LatestLY

The highly anticipated Malayalam spy thriller Patriot hit theatres today, May 1, 2026, marking the historic on-screen reunion of superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film has sparked a massive wave of reactions across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Early reports indicate a strong opening at the box office, with the film projected to earn nearly INR 25 crore worldwide on its first day, fueled by the immense star power of its lead duo and a high-stakes espionage narrative. ‘Patriot’ Traier Out: Mohanlal and Mammootty Team Up for High-Stakes Mission in Mahesh Narayanan’s Upcoming Spy Film (Watch Video).

Netizens Review ‘Patriot’

As the first-day-first-show screenings concluded, X was flooded with reviews from fans and critics alike. The consensus highlights the "goosebump-inducing" experience of seeing Mammootty and Mohanlal share the frame again. Many users praised the film’s realistic approach, noting that it avoids typical "superstar" cliches in favour of grounded, character-driven storytelling.

Watch the trailer of ‘Patriot’:

Critics on the platform pointed out that the first half focuses heavily on world-building, which may test the patience of those expecting a traditional high-octane actioner. However, the second half is being widely lauded for its intensity, emotional depth, and a standout interval sequence that many netizens are calling the highlight of the film.

‘Patriot’ X Review

Mollywood Big Ms Shine in ‘Patriot’

Moviegoers Highlight Lack of Mass Moments in First Half

‘Historic Cinematic Event’

‘Patriot’ - A Good Watch

MoreAbout ‘Patriot’

Beyond the lead pair, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy. Early reviews have specifically singled out Fahadh Faasil for his "sharp and unpredictable" performance, while Nayanthara’s role is being hailed as one of her fiercest portrayals in recent years. ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reactions: Netizens Can’t Wait for Mohanlal’s Georgekutty To Return, Call It ‘Third Arrival of a Fourth Grader’.

Produced by Anto Joseph with a reported budget exceeding INR 125 crore, Patriot is one of the most expensive Malayalam films ever made.

 

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Anto Joseph Fahadh Faasil Kunchacko Boban Mahesh Narayanan Mammootty Mohanlal Mollywood Nayanthara Patriot Patriot Movie Patriot Movie Review Patriot Review Revathy Sushin Shyam