‘Patriot’ X Review: Netizens Laud Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Performances in Spy Actioner, Call Big M Reunion a ‘Historic Cinematic Event’

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The highly anticipated Malayalam spy thriller Patriot hit theatres today, May 1, 2026, marking the historic on-screen reunion of superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film has sparked a massive wave of reactions across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Early reports indicate a strong opening at the box office, with the film projected to earn nearly INR 25 crore worldwide on its first day, fueled by the immense star power of its lead duo and a high-stakes espionage narrative. ‘Patriot’ Traier Out: Mohanlal and Mammootty Team Up for High-Stakes Mission in Mahesh Narayanan’s Upcoming Spy Film (Watch Video).

Netizens Review ‘Patriot’

As the first-day-first-show screenings concluded, X was flooded with reviews from fans and critics alike. The consensus highlights the "goosebump-inducing" experience of seeing Mammootty and Mohanlal share the frame again. Many users praised the film’s realistic approach, noting that it avoids typical "superstar" cliches in favour of grounded, character-driven storytelling.

Watch the trailer of ‘Patriot’:

Critics on the platform pointed out that the first half focuses heavily on world-building, which may test the patience of those expecting a traditional high-octane actioner. However, the second half is being widely lauded for its intensity, emotional depth, and a standout interval sequence that many netizens are calling the highlight of the film.

‘Patriot’ X Review

#Patriot 4/5 ⭐ Powerful patriotic story with great performances. Mammootty commands as the hero, while Mohanlal elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence. Kubo and Fahadh deliver strong support. BGM and music hit the right notes.#patriotreview pic.twitter.com/pwkhQGI6Eu — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) May 1, 2026

Mollywood Big Ms Shine in ‘Patriot’

Moviegoers Highlight Lack of Mass Moments in First Half

#Patriot First Half - Not even a single Mass Moment, yet we are totally kept engaged. Brilliant 👍 screenplay. Never seen #Mammootty in such a role. Interval 🔥. #SushinShyam BGM is terrific 💯🔥. Waiting for #Mohanlal and #Nayanthara entry. FYI - This is nowhere close to… — Studio Flicks (@StudioFlicks) May 1, 2026

‘Historic Cinematic Event’

#Patriot Review - BLOCKBUSTER 🔥💣 Rating - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Patriot is not just a film..it’s a historic cinematic event. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this espionage thriller reunites the titans #Mammootty and #Mohanlal after nearly two decades and the result is pure fire. 🔥🔥… pic.twitter.com/HJLxWc6ml8 — Girish ✨ (@Girish__28) May 1, 2026

‘Patriot’ - A Good Watch

The screenplay takes it’s own time to build but it does engagingly 👍 Duration could have been trimmed but doesn’t affect the quality of the film in a worst way ✌️ The cast & their performances stand out strong & steadily 💯 Overall, a good watch#Patriot #PatriotReview https://t.co/aQS5OZnVEq — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) May 1, 2026

MoreAbout ‘Patriot’

Beyond the lead pair, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy. Early reviews have specifically singled out Fahadh Faasil for his "sharp and unpredictable" performance, while Nayanthara’s role is being hailed as one of her fiercest portrayals in recent years. ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reactions: Netizens Can’t Wait for Mohanlal’s Georgekutty To Return, Call It ‘Third Arrival of a Fourth Grader’.

Produced by Anto Joseph with a reported budget exceeding INR 125 crore, Patriot is one of the most expensive Malayalam films ever made.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).