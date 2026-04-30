‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reactions: Netizens Can’t Wait for Mohanlal’s Georgekutty To Return, Call It ‘Third Arrival of a Fourth Grader’

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The wait for the conclusion of one of India’s most celebrated crime thriller franchises is nearing its end. On April 29, 2026, the makers of Drishyam 3 officially released the first teaser for the Malayalam film, instantly going viral across social media platforms. Starring Mohanlal as the legendary Georgekutty, the teaser has reignited a wave of anticipation, with fans praising the protagonist's enduring wit and questioning if his long-buried secrets will finally come to light. ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser: Past Events Continue To Haunt Mohanlal’s Georgekutty in Upcoming Part of Jeethu Joseph’s Crime Thriller Franchise (Watch Video).

‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reveals a Vulnerable Side of the Mastermind

The nearly two-minute teaser offers a sombre and intense glimpse into the next chapter of the saga. Opening with a voiceover by Mohanlal, Georgekutty reflects on the "unwanted guest" that invaded his family’s peace over a decade ago.

For the first time in the series, the character known for his unflappable composure appears visibly shaken. In a pivotal moment from the footage, Georgekutty is seen praying in a church, admitting that he is "scared" of the shadows that continue to watch him. Director Jeethu Joseph appears to be shifting the tone toward a psychological thriller, emphasising the emotional toll and the constant state of surveillance Georgekutty’s family has endured since the events of the first film.

Watch the teaser of ‘Drishyam 3’:

Netizens React to ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser

'The internet’s response has been swift and enthusiastic. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, fans have coined the phrase "the arrival of a fourth grader", a nod to Georgekutty’s famously modest education level, which he has used to outsmart high-ranking police officials throughout the franchise.

"This is where we underestimated a fourth grader named Georgekutty," wrote one fan, while another commented, "Classic criminal is back."

‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reactions

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Netizens have noted that despite the character’s expressed fear in the teaser, they expect a grand "masterstroke" that will serve as a fitting finale to the trilogy.

More About ‘Drishyam 3’

Drishyam 3 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 21, 2026. The film reunites the original cast, including Meena as Rani, along with Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the project began filming in late 2025 following high-level negotiations regarding digital and remake rights. ‘Drishyam 3’ Digital Rights Row: Amazon Issues Public Notice on Mohanlal’s Eagerly Awaited Film; States It Is the Sole Holder of the Film’s Streaming Rights.

While the Malayalam original leads the way this May, fans of the Hindi remake won't have to wait much longer. The Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 is already slated for an October 2, 2026, release, strategically aligning with the Gandhi Jayanti holiday a date that has become synonymous with the franchise's lore.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Aashirvad Cinemas). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).