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The wait for one of India’s most anticipated psychological thrillers is nearly over. Twelve years after Georgekutty first taught audiences the importance of "October 2nd," the legendary cable operator returns in Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the film is set to culminate one of the most celebrated cat-and-mouse sagas in Indian cinema. ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser Reactions: Netizens Can’t Wait for Mohanlal’s Georgekutty To Return, Call It ‘Third Arrival of a Fourth Grader’.

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Release Date Out Now

In a move that has sparked immense excitement across Kerala and beyond, Drishyam 3 is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 21, 2026. The date is significant as it coincides with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday, turning the premiere into a massive celebratory event for the superstar's global fanbase.

‘Drishyam 3’ Takes Darker Turn

Unlike the earlier films that showed Mohanlal’s Georgekutty as a calm and clever man using his knowledge of cinema to stay ahead of the law, Drishyam 3 is expected to take a darker psychological turn. The latest teaser and reports suggest that Georgekutty is now deeply paranoid and emotionally exhausted after carrying the burden of a deadly secret for years. Adding to the tension, hints indicate that the police may no longer be the only threat, as a mysterious third party appears to know the truth behind the crime he desperately tried to hide. Industry insiders believe the third installment could serve as the franchise’s final chapter, focusing on whether Georgekutty can protect his family one last time or if the truth will finally destroy everything he built. ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser: Past Events Continue To Haunt Mohanlal’s Georgekutty in Upcoming Part of Jeethu Joseph’s Crime Thriller Franchise (Watch Video)

‘Drishyam 3’ Cast

The franchise maintains its emotional core by bringing back the original family and the opposing force that started it all:

Mohanlal as Georgekutty

Meena as his wife, Rani

Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as his daughters, Anju and Anu

Asha Sharath and Siddique as the relentless Geetha and Prabhakar

Watch ‘Drishyam 3’ Teaser:

'Drishyam 3' Eyes Pan-India Release

Given the massive success of the Drishyam remakes, most notably the Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn, the makers are reportedly aiming for a massive pan-Indian rollout. There has even been speculation regarding a simultaneous release or shared universe development between the different versions, though an official confirmation on a multi-language climax is still awaited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mohanlal's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).