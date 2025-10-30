Sheikhpura, October 30: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to provide employment opportunities and quality healthcare in Bihar. Addressing a gathering in Bihar's Sheikhpura, Gandhi questioned why the hardworking youth of Bihar are forced to migrate for jobs and medical treatment, asserting that Bihar should once again become India's hub of education and industry.

"A city like Dubai was built by the hard work of the people of Bihar. When you are working so hard, why are you not getting employment? What is the reason that Bihar's youth go to other states to do manual labour, but they cannot get work in Bihar? Second question: for medical treatment, why do you have to go from Bihar to AIIMS Delhi -- why can't you get treated in Bihar? Bihar used to be a centre of education long ago; it should become one again. There should be the world's best university in Nalanda, the whole country should know that the best education is available in Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Claim of Polluted Yamuna During Chhath Puja, Says ‘There Are 2 Indias’ (Watch Video).

"I want the label on the back of your phone should not read Made in China, but Made in Bihar," he emphasised. The Lok Sabha LoP also alleged that PM Modi "fears Donald Trump," claiming that the Prime Minister stopped Operation Sindoor under US pressure. "But Narendra Modi cannot do this work. He is a coward. Fifty times, the President of America said that he called Narendra Modi and told him to stop Operation Sindoor completely. Donald Trump says that Modi got frightened in two days and stopped the operation. He is insulting the Prime Minister every day and he does not care because he is afraid of Donald Trump," Rahul Gandhi said.

"A fearful man like this cannot give development to Bihar -- let alone India," he added. Reiterating his vote-theft claims, the Congress MP claimed that the BJP will try to rig the Bihar elections, like they did in Maharashtra and Haryana. "These people are busy stealing votes. They rigged elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and then tried to rig Bihar's election as well. That is why we started the 'Voter-Adhikar Yatra' here, and people raised their voices loudly against them. They will try to steal your vote at the last minute. They aim to benefit Adani-Ambani and to destroy Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution," he said. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PM Modi Will Dance’ Jibe: Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress Leader, Says ‘No Responsible Leader Will Use Such Language’.

Promising a government "for every caste and religion," Gandhi said that the Mahagathbandhan government would focus on building universities, hospitals, and industries. "They want the India of before freedom, where Dalits, backward and extremely backward communities had no rights. They want to snatch your vote and the public sector. I guarantee that the government formed by the coalition will belong to every caste and every religion. It will be a government for every citizen. We will try to give you schools, colleges and universities again and build good hospitals," Rahul said. The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

