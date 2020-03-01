Dutee Chand Wins Second Gold in Khelo India University Games

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Indian ace runner Dutee Chand won her second gold in the Khelo India University Games after bagging the top spot in 200m final here on Sunday.Representing Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the 24-year-old clocked the timing of 23.66 seconds while Kirti Vijay Bhoite from the University of Mumbai settled for silver with a timing of 24.98 seconds.Deepali Mahapatra from the Utkal University won the bronze medal with a timing of 25.19 seconds."It feels very good to win the 200m gold. In 100m, it is difficult to gauge when to run in full throttle and when to relax a little bit, but in 200m, it's easier to understand when to run in full speed and when to ease out. However, a runner has to exert much more in a 200m race," said Chand after her win.On Saturday, Dutee clinched a gold medal in 100m dash with a record timing of 11.49 seconds in the Khelo India University Games.Chand stressed on the fact that there should be more tournaments organised in India for the betterment of all athletes."I think there should be two competitions per month in India. The more competitions take place, the better we will do. Only training will not help, one needs to keep taking part in tournaments as well," said Chand. (ANI)

