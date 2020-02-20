ED Attaches Properties of Two Naxal Leaders Worth Rs 26.06 Lakhs

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 26.06 lakhs of two Naxal leaders under the provisions of PMLA Act.The leaders under the ED scanner are -- Abhijeet Yadav of banned Left Wing Extremist (LWE) group and Pintu Rana of Naxalite outfit CPI (Maoist).In one attachment order, ED has attached six lands properties at Palamu district in Jharkhand and available balance in the bank account totalling Rs 16.49 lakhs of Yadav.In another case, ED has attached assets of Rana consisting of one tractor and connected trailer, motorcycle, scooty and bank balances totalling Rs. 9.57 Lakhs.Investigation under the PMLA revealed that both the accused had invested the proceeds of crime in various movable and immovable properties in the name of their immediate family members.The said proceeds of crime generated out of illegal activities had been utilised to acquire movable and immovable properties so as to project them as untainted. (ANI)

