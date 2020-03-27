Eden Curator Donates One Month's Salary to Fight Coronavirus

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee will donate one month's salary to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Association of Bengal said on Friday.

The CAB had already announced a sum of Rs 25 lakh, while president Avishek Dalmiya donated Rs 5 lakh to join the fight against the rapidly-spreading disease.

"Mukherjee has also requested CAB to donate his one month's salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund," the CAB said in a statement.

Mukherjee also arranged rice and cereals which were distributed to the groundsmen, belonging to various cricket grounds located at Kolkata Maidan.

Moved by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya's appeal to come forward and join in the fight against coronavirus, many members and units also announced donations.

Barasat ground curator Goutam Sur donated Rs 50,000, while former Bengal pacer Shib Shankar Paul chipped in with Rs 25,000.

"He (Paul) has requested the CAB to donate the amount and adjust the same from his remuneration as the Bengal women's coach," the CAB said.

CAB tournament committee member Deepanshu Ghoshal personally contributed Rs 1 lakh to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.

Cricket Club of Bhawanipore announced a donation of Rs 50,000, while the Calcutta University Institute pledged for Rs 10,001.

