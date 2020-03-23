Egyptian Major General Dies of Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Cairo [Egypt], Mar 23 (ANI): Egypt's military on Sunday informed that a senior officer has died of coronavirus after he got infected while participating in 'sterilisation' drive, which the military has been carrying out across the country.According to Al Jazeera, Major General Khaled Shaltout died on Sunday.The country's military has been sterilising and disinfecting public institutions and public squares in major cities to contain the spread of the lethal virus.Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi urged the citizens on Sunday to stay at home for two weeks in response to the country's precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19."Help us Egyptians to pass two weeks at least without much increase of the number of cases," said the Egyptian president in a televised speech."We are 100 million people, so we should take it with utmost seriousness and cautiousness until we pass it safely," Sisi said.Egypt has confirmed 294 COVID-19 cases including 10 deaths and 41 recoveries as of Saturday, Xinhua reported. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the worldwide tally of the lethal coronavirus has reached 3,18,000, with over 13,700 death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)