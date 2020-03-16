Encourage Staff to Work from Home: Mumbai Civic Body

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) With coronavirus positive cases on the rise in Maharashtra, the BMC on Monday asked private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home.

A circular issued by the municipal commissioner also said non-essential service provider companies should work with 50 per cent staff capacity, making their staff to work in rotation.

Steps are being taken to reduce the crowds in public transport in Mumbai, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)