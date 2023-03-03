Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Director A. R Murugadoss on Friday, announced the official release date of his upcoming film 'August 16, 1947'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, "AR MURUGADOSS ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF PAN-INDIA FILM 'AUGUST 16, 1947'... 7 April 2023 is the release date of #ARMurugadoss' PAN-#India film #August161947... Will release in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada, #Hindi, #Malayalam and #English... #NewPoster..."

Also Read | Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Song Subho Subho: First Song From Rani Mukerji and Anirban Bhattacharya's Upcoming Film Is All About Eternal Love Of A Mother! (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpURSC_MkFI/

The period action film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Also Read | Gulmohar Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Simran’s Compelling Performances Propel This Uneven Family Drama Forward (LatestLY Exclusive).

Helmed by Murugadoss, the film stars Gautham Karthik and debutant actor Revathy in the lead roles.

In the new poster, actor Gautham could be seen with an intense look and he donned traditional dhoti attire holding a fire torch in his hand with a group of people standing along with him.

'August 16, 1947' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Last year, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

A.R Murugadoss is known for his films like 'Ghajini', 'Holiday: A soldier is never off duty', 'Akira', 'Sarkar', 'Darbar'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)