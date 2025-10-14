In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan took an indirect dig at filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap. For the unaware, the Dabangg director has been making headlines for his critical comments on the Bollywood superstar and his family. He has been regularly giving interviews, and with every new video comes a wave of allegations and claims that have stunned the industry. After Salman’s recent reaction to the ongoing controversy, Abhinav Kashyap sang the actor’s popular song “Tere Naam” sarcastically as a reply. ‘Apne Aap Ko Destroy Kiya’: Salman Khan REACTS to ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap’s Statements on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar, Actor Also Takes a Jibe at AR Murugadoss' ‘Madharaasi’ Failure (Watch Video).

Abhinav Kashyap’s Sarcastic Response to Salman Khan

Bollywood Thikana took to their Instagram handle on Tuesday (October 14) to share a promo for their upcoming exclusive interview with Abhinav Kashyap, where the filmmaker is seen making fresh allegations against Salman Khan. He also claimed that his previous statements were true, which is why no one is directly reacting to them. Abhinav added that whatever statements he is making today is the result of the “poison” he has been carrying inside him for years.

IIn the video, he could be heard saying, “When I’m bashing the actor unapologetically, he isn’t saying anything, but his associates are deeply hurt. This man has ruined his own life to an extent that’s beyond repair.” Kashyap was also heard calling Salman an “apradhi” (criminal) and questioning how a person like him could portray a high-ranking soldier in the upcoming film The Battle of Galwan.

Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan ‘Chhapri’

During the interview, Kashyap called Salman Khan a “chhapri” (a slang term meaning a useless fellow). He further claimed that the actor is no longer able to sell himself and is desperately hunting for projects. “When he was at the worst phase of his life, I offered him Dabangg, but he later stabbed me in the back,” the director said. He added that whatever he has been ranting about in the past few days has only hurt Salman’s fans, and the actor himself might not have felt a thing, because everything he said was true.

Kashyap ended the interview by sending a message to Salman and went on to sing a few lines from the title track of the actor’s 2003 hit film Tere Naam, saying “Tere naam, humne kiya hai, jeevan apna saara sanam.”

Abhinav Kashyap’s Response to Salman Khan’s Jibe on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Thikana (@bollywood_thikana)

What did Salman Khan Say about Abhinav Kashyap?

During the recent BB19 episode, Salman Khan said that some people are busy pulling other people down rather than focusing on work. He also shared how Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were dragged into the controversy. Addressing the "Dabangg" person, Salman said, "Just do your work, nobody is interested. Did you get any work? Now the people you have named will not wor with you, nor the people associated with them. The one thing that hurts me the most is that you are destroying yourself. Please look after your family and love them. You are a talented man. I want to see you grow. You write well. Don't go down this lane, take a u-turn." ‘Arjit Singh and I Are Good Friends Now’: Salman Khan Confirms Singer to Be a Part of ‘The Battle of Galwan’.

Salman Khan Blasts Abhinav Kashyap on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Salman Khan’s Work Front

Salma Khan is currently preparing for his next big release, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the upcoming war drama revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. He was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, which got an underwhelming reception at the box office.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram account of Bollywood Thikana). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).