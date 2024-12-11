Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The couple looked stunning as they exchanged vows in front of close family and friends.

Also Read | Shane Gregoire Gets Teary-Eyed As His Bride Aaliyah Kashyap Walks Down the Aisle - WATCH Viral Wedding Video.

Aaliyah took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share beautiful pictures from the wedding.

The caption of the pictures read, "Now and forever."

Also Read | Mohan Babu and Son Manchu Manoj Skip Appearance Before Rachakonda Police Commissioner Amid Property Dispute.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDcX3zkv-vU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Aaliyah's makeup artist, Shraddha Luthra too shared glimpses of the lovely ceremony on her Instagram, giving followers a sneak peek into the wedding celebrations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDcAJtxo2Ky/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier, Anurag penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

"My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away, to watch @shoojitsircar's I Want to Talk. It was like a deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap. I laughed and teared up. Like Arjun Sen, we all have our personal marathons, and the filmmaker captures it so unintrusively, armed with a career-best performance by @bachchan (he has fully come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one whose name I don't know. I'm still absorbing it and finding it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I can't count the number of emotions I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing else, it will definitely talk to you in ways you might not expect. You are special, Shoojit, and you know it," read his heartfelt caption.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)