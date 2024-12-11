Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, is married! Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her longtime beau, Shane Gregoire, on Wednesday (December 11). While social media was flooded with numerous photos and videos of the couple, the official ones are finally here. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aaliyah shared glimpses of her dreamy wedding ceremony with Shane Gregoire. She chose a pastel pink lehenga for the occasion, while her love complemented her in a golden sherwani set. The highlight was definitely the first picture where the newlyweds indulged in a sweet kiss. Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah wrote, "now and forever" with a heart emoji. Shane Gregoire Gets Teary-Eyed As His Bride Aaliyah Kashyap Walks Down the Aisle – WATCH Viral Wedding Video.

Aaliyah Kashyap Ties the Knot With Shane Gregoire

