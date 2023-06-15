Aamir Khan Productions has extended wishes to the entire team of Adipurush ahead of its release. The caption along with the final trailer of the film reads, "Wishing #BhushanKumar, #SaifAliKhan, @actorprabhas, @Kritisanon, @OmRaut, and the entire team, all the very best for their epic film Adipurush. May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world!#Adipurush @mesunnysingh #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @devdatta.g.nage @ajayatulofficial @sachettandonofficial @paramparatandonofficial @sachetparamparaofficial @manojmuntashir@shivchanana @neerajkalyan24 @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @retrophiles1 @uvcreationsofficial @officialadipurush @uppalapatipramod #Vamsi @aafilms.official" Adipurush Advance Booking: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Epic Saga Sells More Than 1 Lakh Tickets - Reports.

The movie's themes of courage, strength, and triumph of good over evil are all depicted in the trailer. The trailer shows Sita Haran in which Kriti playing Janaki is abducted by Lankesh, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. To bring Janaki back, Prabhas as Raghav and the vanar sena set out on a quest. It shows the struggle between Lord Ram and Lankesh. Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Film's Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights Bagged by Prime Video – Reports.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

It is set to be released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.