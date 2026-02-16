The Indian film industry is abuzz with speculation following a high-profile gathering of Bollywood’s most influential producers and filmmakers at the residence of actor-producer Aamir Khan on Sunday (February 15) evening. The meeting, which included industry titans Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Ekta Kapoor, among others, has sparked widespread rumours regarding a potential mega-collaboration or a strategic unified response to the shifting landscape of Indian cinema. ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel or ‘Munna Bhai 3’? Rajkumar Hirani Breaks Silence on His Next Project.

A Gathering of Industry Giants

Witnesses and paparazzi spotted a steady stream of high-profile vehicles entering the building where Khan resides. Among the attendees were Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment founder Sajid Nadiadwala, and Balaji Telefilms Joint Managing Director Ekta Kapoor.

The guest list also reportedly included Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Tiger Baby Films’ Zoya Akhtar, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka.

Bollywood’s Big Producers Turn Up at Aamir Khan’s Residence

The presence of such a diverse yet powerful group of studio heads has led insiders to believe that the discussion likely centred on industry-wide challenges, ranging from the evolving theatrical-to-OTT window to the rising costs of production and star fees.

Speculation of a Mega Project

While no official statement has been released regarding the agenda, the sheer scale of the meeting has ignited chatter about a collaborative venture. Professional photographer Yogen Shah, who shared images of the departures on social media, noted the significance of the event.

“Today, some of the top production house founders were spotted stepping out of the building where Aamir Khan resides, sparking buzz across the industry. Sources suggest a meeting was held at his residence... Looks like something significant is quietly brewing behind the scenes.”

This meeting follows reports of similar high-profile gatherings involving other major stars in recent weeks, suggesting a concerted effort by the industry's leadership to recalibrate their business models for 2026.

Context of the Meeting

The timing of the gathering is notable as the industry navigates a complex period. Aamir Khan recently made headlines by stepping back from his executive role at Aamir Khan Productions to focus on acting, appointing Aparna Purohit as CEO. Meanwhile, other attendees like Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have been in the news regarding the production status of high-budget projects like Don 3. ‘Don 3’: Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence on Rumours of Replacing Ranveer Singh in Upcoming Spy Film.

Industry analysts suggest that these "closed-door" sessions may be aimed at forming a "Producers Guild" consensus on how to handle escalating star demands and the current "faulty" business model that Khan himself recently critiqued at the WAVES Summit. For now, the details of the "brewing" project or policy remain speculative, with the industry waiting to see if this meeting will result in a formal announcement or a shift in how Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters are produced.

