The much-awaited film, Adipurush, is all set to release in theatres on June 16. Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, the movie is helmed by Om Raut. Now, as per latest update surrounding the movie, it's said that more than 1 lakh tickets have been sold in advance. Reportedly, the epic saga is registering excellent bookings across centers in Hindi belt. Adipurush: This Hobby VFX Artist's Twitter Breakdown of 'Bad' VFX in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Teaser is Going Viral!

Adipurush Advance Booking Update:

#Adipurush has sold 1.10 Lakh tickets for Day-1 at National Chains Multiplexes ( PVR - Inox - Cinepolis) till Tuesday 8.30 PM The pace will escalate henceforth & its pre sale for the opening day at NC expected to close around 3-4 lakhs tickets by Thursday night making it one… pic.twitter.com/dF0GfvpRcB — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 13, 2023

