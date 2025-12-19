Harrison Ford, known for his roles in Indiana Jones and Star Wars, will be honoured with the Life Achievement Award by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) at the 31st Annual Actor Awards 2026, reported Variety. Francis Ford Coppola to Receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025 Ceremony at Dolby Theatre.

"I am deeply honoured to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I've spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I've always felt grateful to be part of this community," added Ford as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, the award is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession," including past recipients such as Mary Tyler Moore, Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Earl Jones.

"Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture," SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said.

"His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honoured to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible," added Sean Astin as quoted by Variety.

In a career spanning over three decades, Ford's work includes blockbusters like the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, as well as hits such as Air Force One, The Fugitive and What Lies Beneath.

When not playing an action hero, Ford starred in rom-coms like Working Girl and dramas such as The Mosquito Coast.

Other credits include Blade Runner and Witness, which earned him an Oscar nomination. AFI Life Achievement Award 2025: Francis Ford Coppola Honoured, Steven Spielberg Calls His ‘The Godfather’ the ‘Greatest American Film Ever Made’.

Ford has previously won the Critics' Choice Career Achievement Award (2024), Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award (2002) and the AFI Life Achievement Award (2000).

He was an Emmy nominee last year for Apple TV's 'Shrinking.'