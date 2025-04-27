Washingto, April 27: The American Film Institute (AFI) celebrated the illustrious career of Francis Ford Coppola with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award. The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, brought together Hollywood legends to honour Coppola's contributions to American cinema. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas presented Coppola with the award, praising his fearlessness and openness to ideas. Megalopolis Review: Critics Call Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver’s Sci-Fi Film Bold but Megaboring!.

As per Variety, Spielberg called Coppola "a warrior for independent artists" and cited 'The Godfather' as "the greatest American film ever made." Lucas, who considers Coppola his hero, recalled their lifelong bond and Coppola's advice to "not be afraid of jumping off cliffs," as quoted by Variety. Coppola's filmography includes iconic works like 'The Godfather' sequels, 'The Conversation,' 'Apocalypse Now,' and 'Bram Stoker's Dracula.' The Godfather: James Caan’s Pics With Al Pacino And Others From The Film’s Premiere In 1972 Go Viral On Social Media.

The ceremony featured heartfelt tributes from actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and others, who credited Coppola with changing their lives and careers. In his acceptance speech, Coppola reflected on memories with friends and family, expressing gratitude and forgiveness. He concluded by saying, "I am and will always be nothing more than one of you."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)