Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' unveiled the final trailer at a grand event in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Offering a glimpse into the valour, power and triumph of good over evil that the film embodies, Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki.

The trailer depicted an epic struggle between the forces of good and evil, with Prabhas rising overall with his commanding screen presence.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The final trailer is high on VFX and promises a visual spectacle.

Unlike the teaser, the final trailer doesn't disclose much of Lankesh just like the first trailer. Saif appears in disguise at the beginning of the trailer and then appears briefly at the conclusion while fighting Prabhas.

On Tuesday, the makers also unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Prabhas, Kriti, Saif and Sunny.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-Series shared the poster and wrote, "Har Bharatiya Ki Adipurush."

Before unveiling the final trailer, on Tuesday, Prabhas along with team 'Adipurush' took blessings of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple.

Pictures from his visit went viral on social media.

In the viral pictures and videos, the actor can be seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a red silk shawl wrapped around him.

Recently the makers of the film unveiled two songs 'Ram Siya Ram' and 'Jai Shri Ram' which received massive responses from the fans.

Talking about 'Ram Siya Ram', Prabhas shared the song on his Instagram account and wrote, "The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram. #RamSiyaRam full song out now! Link in Bio. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June."

With the slow, melodious notes composed by Sachet-Parampara and the heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, 'Ram Siya Ram' paints a vivid picture of the deep connection shared between Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita. As the song unfolds, it showcases the significance of their bond in each other's lives, reminding us of the enduring power of true love and the timeless depth of human emotions.

The first trailer of the film was unveiled on May 9 and received immense love from the audience, unlike the teaser of the film which faced a lot of backlash on social media due to its poor VFX.

To match the grandeur and magnificence of the film, the celebration of this momentous occasion spanned two consecutive days. The first trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

Earlier, actor Kriti Sanon expressed her gratitude as she got to play the role of Janaki alongside actor Prabhas.

At the first trailer launch of the movie, Kriti narrated how happy she felt about getting an opportunity that not many performers get. She said, "I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special."

Sanon also thanked her director Om Raut for getting the chance. "I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."

To describe how special the character of Sita is for her, she added, "I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered."

Earlier the makers also announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that 'Adipurush' will have its World Premiere at The Tribeca Festival, New York. It is an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, 'Adipurush', reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," he said.

