The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush, is here! Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, this trailer glimpses a timeless tale. The upcoming mythological drama based on Ramayana promises to be visual spectacle. Om Raut’s Adipurush, that's 'Celebrating Victory of Good Over Evil', is all set to be released in theatres on June 16. Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s Mythological Drama to Have World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

Watch The Trailer Of Adipurush (Hindi) Below:

Watch The Trailer Of Adipurush (Telugu) Below:

